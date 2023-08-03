Q2 2023 Sight Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sight Sciences' second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Trip Taylor, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Trip.



Philip Taylor - Gilmartin Group LLC - IR



Thank you for participating in today's call. Presenting today are Sight Sciences' Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Badawi; Chief Financial Officer, Ali Bauerlein; and Head of Corporate Strategy, Tom Huang. Earlier today, Sight Sciences released financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website at investors.sightsciences.com.



I'd like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements related to Sight Sciences' anticipated