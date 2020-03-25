Mar 25, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Silence Therapeutics Webcast and Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Iain Ross, Executive Chairman. Please go ahead, sir.



Iain Gladstone Ross - Silence Therapeutics plc - Executive Chairman



Hi, good afternoon. We live an extraordinary time for the moment, and I hope everyone is well and safe. For us, at Silence, it's an extraordinary day because we think we've actually done an extraordinary deal and to manage to get this concluded over the last couple of weeks has been quite a challenge. What I'd like to do is basically introduce our speakers this afternoon. What I'm going to ask is for John Strafford, who's our Head of Business Development, to talk you through the collaboration that we've put together with AstraZeneca. And also for Rob Quinn, our Chief Financial Officer, to go through the numbers and give you some more detail. Then we'll move through to Giles Campion, who's going to give you an