Mar 11, 2021 / 09:10PM GMT
Justin Hayward Burns - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the third and final day of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Justin Burns. I'm on the U.S. biopharmaceutical's team here at Barclays. And it's my pleasure to introduce Mark Rothera, the President and CEO of Silence Therapeutics.
Mark Andrew Rothera - Silence Therapeutics plc - President, CEO & Director
So Justin, thank you very much for the introduction and for the invitation, and I'm going to just put up some slides. And just to begin to say that Silence is a precision medicine company, and its technology is based on RNAi or siRNA as it's also known. And it's something that is incredibly embedded within this company, and I look forward to telling you a little bit about that and the outlook for the organization.
Next slide. So during the course of today's presentation, I'll make forward-looking statements. Next slide, please. So whilst not everyone knows Silence Therapeutics, it is a company that's been around for
Silence Therapeutics PLC at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 11, 2021 / 09:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...