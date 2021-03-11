Mar 11, 2021 / 09:10PM GMT

Justin Hayward Burns - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the third and final day of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Justin Burns. I'm on the U.S. biopharmaceutical's team here at Barclays. And it's my pleasure to introduce Mark Rothera, the President and CEO of Silence Therapeutics.



Mark Andrew Rothera - Silence Therapeutics plc - President, CEO & Director



So Justin, thank you very much for the introduction and for the invitation, and I'm going to just put up some slides. And just to begin to say that Silence is a precision medicine company, and its technology is based on RNAi or siRNA as it's also known. And it's something that is incredibly embedded within this company, and I look forward to telling you a little bit about that and the outlook for the organization.



Next slide. So during the course of today's presentation, I'll make forward-looking statements. Next slide, please. So whilst not everyone knows Silence Therapeutics, it is a company that's been around for