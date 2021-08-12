Half Year 2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Silence Therapeutics Interim Results 2021 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications, to open the webinar. Please go ahead, madam.



Gem Hopkins -



Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Joining me today on the call are Mark Rothera, our President and CEO, who will provide an update on the business; Dr. Giles Campion, our Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer, who will provide an update on our clinical programs; and Craig Tooman, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financials before opening the call to your questions. For those of you participating via conference call, the accompanying slides can be accessed by going to the Investors section of our corporate website at www.silence-therapeutics.com.



Turning to Slide 2. I'd like to remind you that during today's call, management will make projections