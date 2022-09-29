Sep 29, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Special Meeting of Stockholders for Soluna Holdings, Inc. Our host for today's call is Philip Patman, Chief Financial Officer of Soluna Holdings. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode.



I will now turn the call over to your host. Mr. Patman, you may begin, sir.



Philip Patman - Soluna Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Will the meeting please come to order? I am Philip Hammond, Jr., Chief Financial Officer of Soluna Holdings, Inc. And it is my pleasure to welcome all of you. It is 10:00 AM Eastern Time, and in accordance with the notice of the meeting, I call to order the company's Special Meeting of Stockholders.



An agenda for the meeting is available on the virtual meeting website. It is our intention to conduct this meeting in accordance with the agenda. An opportunity will be provided for questions with respect to each matter to be voted on at the meeting, and we will address at the appropriate points during the meeting questions related to these matters that are timely