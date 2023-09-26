Sep 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Soleno Therapeutics randomized withdrawal period of Study C602 topline results. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll now turn the floor over to Brian Ritchie with LifeSci Advisors. Brian, you may now begin.



Brian Ritchie - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - IR



Thank you, operator. Thank you all for joining us this morning. With me on today's call are Soleno's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anish Bhatnagar; the company's Chief Financial Officer, Jim Mackaness; and Dr. Jennifer Miller, Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Endocrinology at the University of Florida. This morning, Soleno issued a news release announcing top-line results from the company's randomized withdrawal period of Study C602, evaluating DCCR tablets for patients with Prader-Willi syndrome.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that, during this call, Soleno management