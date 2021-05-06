Q1 2021 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2021 SLR Investment Corp. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chairman and Co-CEO, Michael Gross. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Stuart Gross - SLR Investment Corp. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to SLR Investment Corp.'s earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. I'm joined today by Bruce Spohler, our Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Peteka, our Chief Financial Officer.



Rich, before we begin, would you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements?



Richard L. Peteka - SLR Investment Corp. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO



Of course. Thank you, Michael. I would like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of SLR