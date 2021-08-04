Q2 2021 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2021 SLR Investment Corp. Earnings Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael Gross, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.



Michael Stuart Gross - SLR Investment Corp. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to SLR Investment Corp.'s earnings call for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. I'm joined today by Bruce Spohler, our Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Peteka, our Chief Financial Officer.



Rich, before we begin, would you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements?



Richard L. Peteka - SLR Investment Corp. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO



Of course. Thanks, Michael. I would like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of