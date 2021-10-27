SLR Investment Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for SLR Investment Corp. and SLR Senior Investment Corp. I would now like to turn the floor over to Michael Gross, Chairman and Co-CEO. Sir, please go ahead.



Michael Stuart Gross - SLR Investment Corp. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Michael Gross, the Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO of SLR Investment Corp., or SLRC and SLR Senior Investment Corp., or SUNS. From time to time during the meeting, I'll refer to SLRC and SUNS as a company or together as the companies. On behalf of the companies, I want to welcome you and thank you for attending our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the companies, and thank you for your continued support as our investors.



I'm joined today by other members of our management team, including our Co-CEO, Bruce Spohler; representatives from KPMG LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm; representative of American Election Services, the inspector of election of this meeting; and Katten Muchin