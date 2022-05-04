Q1 2022 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael Stuart Gross - SLR Investment Corp. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to SLR Investment Corpâs Earnings Call for the First Quarter ending March 31, 2022. I am joined today by Bruce Spohler, our Chief co -- our co-Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Peteka, our Chief Financial Officer. Rich, before we begin would you please start by coming the webcast and forward-looking statements?



Richard L. Peteka - SLR Investment Corp. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO



Of course. Thanks, Michael. I would like to remind everyone that today's calls and webcasts are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of SLR Investment Corp and that any unauthorized broadcast in any form are strictly prohibited. This conference call is