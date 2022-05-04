May 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2022 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael Gross, Chairman and co-CEO.
Michael Stuart Gross - SLR Investment Corp. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO
Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to SLR Investment Corpâs Earnings Call for the First Quarter ending March 31, 2022. I am joined today by Bruce Spohler, our Chief co -- our co-Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Peteka, our Chief Financial Officer. Rich, before we begin would you please start by coming the webcast and forward-looking statements?
Richard L. Peteka - SLR Investment Corp. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO
Of course. Thanks, Michael. I would like to remind everyone that today's calls and webcasts are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of SLR Investment Corp and that any unauthorized broadcast in any form are strictly prohibited. This conference call is
Q1 2022 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...