Aug 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Second Quarter 2022 SLR Investment Corp. Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call may be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.
It is now my pleasure to turn the program over to Mr. Michael Gross, Chairman and Co-CEO.
Michael Stuart Gross - SLR Investment Corp. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO
Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to SLR Investment Corp.'s Earnings Call Second Fiscal Quarter ended June 30, 2022. I'm joined here today by Bruce Spohler, our Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Peteka, our Chief Financial Officer. Rich, before we begin, would you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements.
Richard L. Peteka - SLR Investment Corp. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO
Sure. Thanks, Michael. I would like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of SLR Investment Corp and that any unauthorized broadcast in
Q2 2022 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...