Q3 2022 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 2022 SLR Investment Corp. Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded. I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Gross, Chairman and Co-CEO. Please go ahead.



Michael Stuart Gross - SLR Investment Corp. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to SLR Investment Corp.'s Earnings Call for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. I'm joined today by Bruce Spohler, our Co-Chief CEO, and Rich Peteka, our Chief Financial Officer. Rich, before we begin, would you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements?



Richard L. Peteka - SLR Investment Corp. - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO



Sure. Thanks, Michael. I would like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of SLR Investment Corp. and that any unauthorized broadcast in any form are