Q1 2023 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Q1 2023 SLR Investment Corp Earnings Call.



Michael Stuart Gross - SLR Investment Corp. - Chairman, President & Co-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to SLR Investment Corp.'s earnings call for the first -- for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. I'm joined today by Bruce Spohler, our Co-Chief Executive Officer; and our new Chief Financial Officer, Shiraz Kajee. Shiraz before we begin, would you please start by covering the webcast and forward-looking statements.



Shiraz Y. Kajee - SLR Investment Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Thanks, Mike. Good morning, everyone. I would like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of SLR Investment Corp and that any unauthorized broadcast in any form are strictly prohibited. This conference call is also being webcast