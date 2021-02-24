Feb 24, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's conference call. Earlier this morning Salarius Pharmaceuticals issued a press release announcing the initiation of the expansion phase of its ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Seclidemstat in relapsed and refractory Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcoma patients. The press release can be found in the news section of the salariuspharma.com.



