Q4 2020 Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Salarius Pharmaceuticals Q4 and Year-end 2020 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Jason Rando with Tiberend Strategic Advisors. Sir, please go ahead.



Jason Rando - Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc. - COO & EVP



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Salarius Pharmaceuticals 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Corporate Results Call. Earlier this afternoon, Salarius Pharmaceuticals issued a press release detailing its financial results for the 3 months and the full year ended December 31, 2020, which we encourage listeners to read. The press release can be found in the News section of salariuspharma.com. Salarius also filed a 10-K this afternoon, which is available on Salariuspharma.com and sec.gov.



Before beginning today's call, I would like to make the following statement. Today, we'll be making