May 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Salarius Pharmaceuticals Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.
At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Daniel Kontoh-Boateng.
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng - Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc. - VP
Good afternoon and thank you for joining Salarius Pharmaceuticals 2022 first quarter financial and corporate results call.
This afternoon, Salarius Pharmaceuticals issued a press release detailing its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 which we encourage listeners to read. The press release can be found in the news section of salariuspharma.com.
Before beginning today's call, I would like to make the following statement. Today, we will be making certain forward-looking statements about operating metrics, future expectations, plans, events,
Q1 2022 Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...