Sep 15, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to SELLAS Life Sciences Investor Symposium on GPS. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Allison Soss Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Allison Soss - Kanan, Corbin, Schupak & Aronow, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I am Allison Soss from KCSA Strategic Communications. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to the SELLAS investor symposium on galinpepimut-S or GPS. For those of you who have dialed in, rather than joining by webcast, I would like to remind you that there are presentation slides accompanying this call. To view the slides, please join the webcast which is available on the Investor Relations section of SELLAS' website as well as in the event press release.



Next, I would like to remind you that SELLAS will be making forward-looking statements, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words expect, believe, will, anticipate, estimate, plan, project and other words of