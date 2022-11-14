Nov 14, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Allison Soss, Investor Relations.



Allison Soss - Kanan, Corbin, Schupak & Aronow, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning, everyone. The focus of today's call is SELLAS's Phase III clinical trial of GPS in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and second remission, the REGAL study.



Dr. Angelos Stergiou, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin today's call with some important updates regarding the REGAL, [according] REGAL; and then introduce our additional speaker, Dr. Yair Levy of Baylor University Medical Center; as well as Dr. Dragan Cicic, SELLASâs SVP of Clinical Development, who will participate in the Q&A.



Following the presentations, we will hold a Q&A session as we will likely not have time to answer every question, we will give priority to questions from the