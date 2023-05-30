May 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Angelos M. Stergiou - SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. - Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to SELLAS' GFH009 expert panel call. First, thank you for your participation and support in joining us today. We're very excited to take this time to focus on some important developments regarding the GFH009 program, particularly around the upcoming Phase IIa relapsed/refractory AML study and very pleased with FDA's comments and inputs to our trial design.



It is my pleasure to also be joined by doctors Kadia, Zeidner and Jamy as well as our Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Dr. Dragan Cicic, and our Senior Vice