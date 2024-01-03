Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc Corporate Update Call Transcript

Jan 03, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Sellas Life Sciences corporate update call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the conference over to Bruce Mackle from LifeSci Advisors. Bruce you may now.



Bruce Mackle LifeSci Advisors - LLC - IR



Thank you, Rob. Good morning and welcome to Sellas corporate update call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that Sellas will be making statements on today's call relating to future expectations regarding the further development of regulatory plans for milestones regarding its clinical candidates gallon peptide, but GPS and GFH009.



These statements constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and by their nature involve estimates, projections goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with oncology, product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory