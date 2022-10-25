Q1 2023 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Lora L. Daves - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Drew, and good morning, everyone. This is Lora Daves, CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. Thank you for joining us. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarter earnings release dated Monday, October 24, 2022 and take your questions.



We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our Chairman and CEO; and by Matt Funke, President and Chief Administrative Officer. Matt will lead off our conversation today with some highlights from our most recent quarter.



