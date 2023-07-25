Q4 2023 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - President & Chief Administrative Officer



Thank you, Elliot, and good morning, everyone. This is Matt Funke, President of Southern Missouri. Thanks for joining us. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, July 24, 2023, and to take your questions. We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release.



I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our Chairman and CEO. And and I'll start off with some highlights on our financial results.



We're happy to report this morning that the June quarter, the final quarter of our fiscal year