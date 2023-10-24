Q1 2024 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Stefan Chkautovich - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer



Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone. This is Stefan Chkautovich, CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. Thank you for joining us. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, October 23, 2023, and to take your questions. We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today with Greg Steffens, our Chairman and CEO; and Matt Funke, President and Chief Administrative Officer. Matt will lead off our conversation today with some highlights