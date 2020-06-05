Super Micro Computer Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 05, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Super Micro Computer, Inc. Our host for today's call is Charles Liang. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Liang. You may begin, sir.



Charles Liang - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - Founder, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO



Thank you. Welcome to this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. It is now 2 p.m., and the meeting is now called to order. My name is Charles Liang, I'm the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Super Micro. This meeting is held pursuant to our bylaws and the written notice to all shareholders. In accordance with the bylaws, I will be presiding over this meeting.



During the meeting, any question from shareholders to pertain only to the proposed are being considered. We request that should you have any such questions, please enter and submit them in the space provided on the virtual meeting screen, and we will attempt to address properly question after the proposed have been presented. We will not be conducting a general