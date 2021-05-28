Super Micro Computer Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Charles Liang - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - Founder, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO



Welcome to this Annual General Meeting of Stock Shareholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. It's now 2 p.m., and the meeting is now called to order. My name is Charles Liang, I'm the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Super Micro. This meeting is held pursuant to our bylaw and meeting notice to all shareholders. In accordance with this bylaw, I will be presiding over this meeting. During this meeting, any question from shareholders, should pertain only to the proposal being considered. (Operator Instructions)



We will not be conducting a general question-and-answer section at this year's meeting. After dealing with a few procedural matters, we will take up the items to be acted upon. Many of our directors are presented today telephonically. In addition, also present David Weigand, our Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary; Susan Miller of CT Hagberg LLC who will serve as the inspector of elections; and Michael Fadi of Deloitte & Touche, our independent registered public accounting firm.

