May 28, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Charles Liang - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - Founder, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Welcome to this Annual General Meeting of Stock Shareholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. It's now 2 p.m., and the meeting is now called to order. My name is Charles Liang, I'm the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Super Micro. This meeting is held pursuant to our bylaw and meeting notice to all shareholders. In accordance with this bylaw, I will be presiding over this meeting. During this meeting, any question from shareholders, should pertain only to the proposal being considered. (Operator Instructions)
We will not be conducting a general question-and-answer section at this year's meeting. After dealing with a few procedural matters, we will take up the items to be acted upon. Many of our directors are presented today telephonically. In addition, also present David Weigand, our Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary; Susan Miller of CT Hagberg LLC who will serve as the inspector of elections; and Michael Fadi of Deloitte & Touche, our independent registered public accounting firm.
Super Micro Computer Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 28, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...