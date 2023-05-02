Q3 2023 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Super Micro Computer, Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
And I will now turn the conference over to Michael Stager, Vice President of Corporate Development. You may begin.
Michael Thomas Staiger - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development
Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Super Micro's call to discuss financial results for the third quarter, which ended March 31, 2023. With me today are Charles Liang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and David Weigand, Chief Financial Officer.
By now, you should have received a copy of the news release from the company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the company's website. As a reminder, during today's call, the company will refer to a presentation that is available to participants in the Investor
