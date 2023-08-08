Q4 2023 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Super Micro's call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2023. With me today are Charles Liang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and David Weigand, Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have received a copy of the news release from the company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the company's website. As a reminder, during today's call, the company will refer to a presentation that is