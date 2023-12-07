Dec 07, 2023 / 07:35PM GMT

Dong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Thanks, everybody. My name is George Wang. I'm the SMID analyst for IT hardware at the Barclays. It's my pleasure today to welcome Super Micro management, CFO, David.



So before I start, I just want to read this safe harbor statement. We request investors to visit Super Micro IR web page for the safe harbor and the cautionary statements regarding financial history and the projections and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.



So with this out of the way, maybe just to get started, kind of David, can you kind of run through quickly kind of high level the Super Micro story really quickly? And kind of what you bring to the table kind of differentiated versus other OEMs?



David E. Weigand - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO, Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer



Sure. So Super Micro started out as a motherboard company 30 years ago. And a lot of people might ask, well, why -- how does that help you today? And the answer is that with the new