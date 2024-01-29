Q2 2024 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Cole, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Super Micro Computer Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results.
With us today, Charles Liang, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Weigand, CFO; and Michael Staiger, Vice President of Corporate Development.
(Operator Instructions) And with that, I'd like to pass the call over to Michael Staiger.
Michael Thomas Staiger - Super Micro Computer, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development
Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Super Micro's call to discuss financial results for the second quarter, which ended December 31, 2023.
With me today are Charles Liang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and David Weigand, Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have received a copy of the news release from the company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the company's website.
As a reminder, during today's call, the company will refer to a
Jan 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
