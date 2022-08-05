Q2 2022 Stericycle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Stericycle Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Stacy, and I'll be coordinating today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to your host, Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin. So Andrew, please go ahead.



Andrew Ellis - Stericycle, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining Stericycle's 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call. On the call today will be Cindy Miller, our Chief Executive Officer; and Janet Zelenka, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer. The discussion today includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When we use words such as believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, may, plan, will, goal or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of our management about future events and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Our