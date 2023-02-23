Q4 2022 Stericycle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the Q4 2022 Stericycle Earnings Conference Call. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin. Andrew, please go ahead when you're ready.



Andrew Ellis - Stericycle, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining Stericycle's 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. On the call today will be Cindy Miller, our Chief Executive Officer; and Janet Zelenka, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer. The discussion today includes forward-looking statements, that involve risks and uncertainties. When we use words such as believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, may, plan, will, goal or other similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are prospective in nature, and are not based on historical facts but rather on current expectations and projections of our management about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and