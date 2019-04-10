Surmodics Inc at Needham Healthcare Conference Transcript

Apr 10, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Pleased to introduce Gary Maharaj, CEO of Surmodics. He's going to give a talk on the company and we may have some time for questions at the end.



Gary R. Maharaj - Surmodics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Absolutely. And what I'm about to tell you today, and really, those of you who followed Surmodics know a little bit about us, we have a vision, a very bold vision of having 3 of the top 10 innovations in vascular medicine in a very short period of time. And really, what we're looking at initially are peripheral artery disease and impact to patients, but for Tim and I, our CFO, we're looking at growth and return on invested capital. And we manage each of those very distinctively. We don't try to chase growth at all costs but we also understand the investments required for growth.



So big, bold statement, by 2020, how we're going to get there. And clearly, you know the issues involved with peripheral arterial disease. These are very low numbers and it's endemic in both emerging countries and emerging populations.



What we'll