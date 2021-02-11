Feb 11, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Surmodics 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Sue Knight, Chair of the Board of Directors at Surmodics. Please go ahead.
Susan E. Knight - Surmodics, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of the entire Board, our officers and employees, I would like to thank you for attending our annual meeting of shareholders. We are pleased to again conduct our annual meeting virtually via the Internet. Today's live webcast of our annual meeting helps us to engage you, our shareholders, by making the meeting accessible to you wherever you are located.
At today's meeting, following the introduction of the members of our Board of Directors, we will conduct the formal portion of our annual meeting. Our President and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Maharaj, will then introduce the company's executive officers. Gary will also provide a brief update on our business and key strategic initiatives underway at the company.
In addition to
Surmodics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Feb 11, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...