Oct 04, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sarepta Therapeutics Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E Functional Results Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Ian Estepan, Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff and Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.



Ian M. Estepan - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate Affairs & Chief of Staff



Thank you, Crystal, and thank you all for joining today's call. Joining me today are Doug Ingram, Bo Cumbo, Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac. After our formal presentation, we'll open up the call for Q&A.



I'd like to note that during the call, we'll be making a number of forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to review our slide on the webcast which contains our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could materially differ from the [objective] results, results of operations, trading price of Sarepta