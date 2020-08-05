Q2 2020 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sarepta Therapeutics Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, todayâs program is being recorded. At this time, Iâll turn the call over to Mary Jenkins, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mary Jenkins;Manager - Investor Relations,



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining todayâs call. Earlier today, we released our financial results for the second quarter 2020. The press release is available on our website at sarepta.com and our 10-Q was filed with the SEC earlier this afternoon. Joining us on the call today are Doug Ingram, Bill Ciambrone, Ian Estepan, Dr. Gilmore OâNeill and Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac. After our formal remarks, weâll open the call for Q&A.



Iâd like to note that during this call, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to review our slide on the webcast which contains our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties many of which