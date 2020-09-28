Sep 28, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us this morning as we provide some clinical updates for our 2 most advanced gene therapy programs, SRP-9001 and SRP-9003. This is Doug Ingram. I am the CEO of Sarepta. I am going to turn over the call momentarily to Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac, who will go through updates on both of those programs.



Before I do, I would remind you that we will very likely, either in the main presentation or in the Q&A, make some forward-looking statements or, in other words, some potential statements about future events. One should review our public filings for a full list of the risks that are attendant whenever one attempts to make