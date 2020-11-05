Q3 2020 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sarepta Therapeutics Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded at this time, I'll turn the call over to Mary Jenkins, Senior Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mary Jenkins -



Thank you, Catherine, and thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier today, we released our financial results for the third quarter 2020. The press release is available on our website at sarepta.com, and our 10-Q was filed with Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this afternoon.



Joining us on the call today are Doug Ingram, Ian Estepan, Dr. Gilmore O'Neill and Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac. After our formal remarks, we'll open the call for Q&A. I'd like to note that during this call, we'll be making a number of forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to review our slide on the webcast, which contains our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sarepta's control.