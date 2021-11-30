Nov 30, 2021 / 06:25PM GMT

Maneka Mirchandaney - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Analyst



Awesome. Hi, everyone. This is Maneka Mirchandaney from the Evercore ISI biotech team. Very pleased to be here with Sarepta. I have some important updates coming up early next year and beyond. So from the team we've got Doug Ingram, who's President and CEO; and Ian Estepan as well, who is the CFO. Thanks for joining us, Doug. I want to turn it over to you just to give us a quick snapshot of where Sarepta is right now.



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. And I'll be brief given the short amount of time we have. Look, we are exiting 2021 into 2022 with the wind at our backs. Things have gone from an execution perspective this year, very, very well. You'll remember back in February, we had our third approval, which is for AMONDYS. Revenue has done brilliantly. We had our 20th straight quarter of strong growth. We've had to raise our guidance over the course of this year twice. We'll now do between $605 million and $615 million this