Jan 10, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst
Welcome, everyone, to the 40th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the senior biotech analyst here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by Priyanka Grover, Malcolm Kuno and Caleb Smith from the team. Our next presenting company is Sarepta, and presenting on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Doug Ingram. I want to remind all the attendees to use the ask-a-question feature in the portal. If you have a question, I'm happy to ask it on your behalf.
With that, Doug, take it away.
Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Anupam, and good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today. I'll wait for the slides to pop up. There we go.
Sarepta, hopefully, as you know, is 1 of the world's leading biotechs in the use of precision genetic medicine to treat life-ending rare diseases. And we have the strategy, we have the science, and frankly, we have the execution-focused tenacity to become what I
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) and Q&A Session Transcript
Jan 10, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...