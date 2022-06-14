Jun 14, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



Great. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Really pleased to have Sarepta here with us. We have Ian Estepan, CFO.



With that, Ian, let me turn it over to you for any opening comments.



Ian Michael Estepan - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Well, first off, thanks for having us. We're excited to be here -- a beautiful, and more importantly, nice to actually see people, so this is a really nice opportunity.



So just generally speaking, as it relates to kind of how things are going, I think it's particularly interesting right now as we look at the market, it's obviously very challenging. But just last week, I actually looked at our overall performance compared to the index and actually, not that we look at relative performance, we're obviously trying to drive absolute performance for investors. But we're significantly outperforming, and so that got us to really think in this market, who are people going to ultimately be investing in? Obviously,