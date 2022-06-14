Jun 14, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP
Great. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Really pleased to have Sarepta here with us. We have Ian Estepan, CFO.
With that, Ian, let me turn it over to you for any opening comments.
Ian Michael Estepan - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Well, first off, thanks for having us. We're excited to be here -- a beautiful, and more importantly, nice to actually see people, so this is a really nice opportunity.
So just generally speaking, as it relates to kind of how things are going, I think it's particularly interesting right now as we look at the market, it's obviously very challenging. But just last week, I actually looked at our overall performance compared to the index and actually, not that we look at relative performance, we're obviously trying to drive absolute performance for investors. But we're significantly outperforming, and so that got us to really think in this market, who are people going to ultimately be investing in? Obviously,
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jun 14, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...