Jul 06, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

welcome to Sarepta Therapeutics' SRP-9001 New Clinical Data and Integrated Analysis Conference Call.



Doug Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Michelle, and thank you all for joining us today for a review of our most recent results regarding the functional benefits and safety of SRP-9001, our gene therapy.



After literally 1.5 decades of rational design, testing, optimization, brilliant preclinical evidence and then repeatedly confirming across multiple studies, SRP-9001 safety and efficacy profile, we, at Sarepta, have developed, as you can imagine, a significant conviction in the potential of SRP-9001 to change the trajectory of this disease, Duchenne. So you can also imagine how difficult it would be to exceed our expectations in the transformative potential of this