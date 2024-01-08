Jan 08, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst



All right. Let's get started. Welcome everyone to the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by my squad, Priyanka Grover, [LaRhea Hall] and Malcolm Kuno. Our next presenting company is Sarepta, and presenting on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Doug Ingram. Doug?



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Thank you, Anupam, and thank you all, both in the room and on the Internet for joining us today. Appreciate that. We will be making some forward-looking statements, so please look to our public filings for the various risks and uncertainties that come whenever one makes predictions about the future. There's a lot one can say about Sarepta. We set for ourselves very big goals always with the patient as our North Star. We lead from our perspective.



We challenge convention when necessary, we execute. And what I'd like to do in the short