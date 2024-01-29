Sarepta Therapeutics Inc To Provide Program Update Transcript

Jan 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sarepta Therapeutics Program Update Conference Call.



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Michelle, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning. Next slide.



Before we begin, I'll remind you to please look to our public filings for a discussion of the various risks and uncertainties that's associated with making forward-looking statements or predictions about the future.



Next slide. We are very pleased to report the results from MOMENTUM Part B, the study examining the expression and safety of SRP-5051 our next-generation peptide conjugated PMO therapy for the treatment of Duchenne patients amenable to Exon 51 skipping. As you'll see SRP-5051, if successful, could be a significant advancement over the current gold standard oligonucleotide therapy for