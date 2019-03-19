Mar 19, 2019 / 07:55PM GMT

The note (audio in progress) indicates an audio problem.



Unidentified Participant



(Audio in progress) and our next presenting company is Scholar Rock. And I've got with me on stage the CEO, Nagesh Mahanthappa. I hope I got that right.



Nagesh Mahanthappa - Scholar Rock Holding Corp. - CEO & President



Perfect.



Unidentified Participant



Okay. Nagesh is going to be taking us through Scholar Rock's story and introduce us to the Company's kind of unique technology for selectively targeting growth factors, especially TGF-beta growth factors, with some very interesting applications ranging in diseases from spinal muscular atrophy to cancer to fibrotic disease. So with that I will turn the mic over to Nagesh.



Nagesh Mahanthappa - Scholar Rock Holding Corp. - CEO & President



Great, thank you so much and thank you to Oppenheimer for giving me the opportunity to present to you today. So