Scholar Rock Holding Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to introduce your first presenter, David Hallal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.



David L. Hallal - Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. My name is David Hallal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. I will also serve as Chair of this meeting. The meeting is now called to order.



I've asked Junlin Ho, Secretary of the corporation, to record the minutes.



It is a pleasure to welcome our shareholders and guests to this virtual annual meeting of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. This meeting is being held in accordance with the Corporation's bylaws and Delaware law. Our meeting today will consist of 2 phases. First, we will take care of the formal business at hand, which is described in our notice and proxy statement, a copy of which was mailed on or about April 16, 2021, to all of our