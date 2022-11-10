Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Silver Spike Investment Corp second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Greg Gentile, President of Silver Spike Capital. Please go ahead.
Greg Gentile - Silver Spike Investment Corp. - President
Thank you, Josh. This is Greg. Welcome to Silver Spikes earnings conference call and live webcast for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Silver Spike's second-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results were released and can be accessed from Silver Spike's website at ssic.silverspikecap.com. A replay of the call will also be available on Silver Spike's website.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements that are not based on historical facts made during this call, including any statements relating to financial guidance, may be deemed forward-looking statements under federal securities law. Because these forward-looking
Q2 2022 Silver Spike Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...