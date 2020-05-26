TransAct Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for TransAct Technologies Incorporated. Our host for today's call is Bart Shuldman. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Mr. Shuldman, you may begin.



Bart C. Shuldman - TransAct Technologies Incorporated - Executive Chairman & CEO



Good morning. Welcome to TransAct Technologies' 24th Annual Meeting of Stockholders. My name is Bart Shuldman, and I'm the Chairman and CEO of TransAct. I will act as Chairman of today's meeting. The meeting today will be in 2 parts. First will be the formal business meeting during which we will elect 2 directors; ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2020; conduct an advisory nonbinding vote on executive compensation; approve an amendment and restatement of the company's 2014 Equity Incentive Plan and conduct any other business which might legally come before the meeting.



Part 2 of the meeting will be the informal session during which I will answer questions you may have