TransAct Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 annual Meeting of Stockholders of TransAct Technologies. We do not expect any technical difficulties today. However, in the event if we lose audio or webcast connection, and we are unable to provide any updates, please wait 10 minutes for resolution. If the difficulties are not resolved, please refer to the Investor Relations page on the company's website at www.transact-tech.com for updates. If you are experiencing your own technical difficulties during the meeting, please use the help button on your screen.



Bart C. Shuldman - TransAct Technologies Incorporated - Executive Chairman & CEO



Good morning. Welcome to TransAct Technologies 25th Annual Meeting of Stockholders, 25. My name is Bart Shuldman, and I'm Chairman and CEO of TransAct. I will act as Chairman of today's meeting. The meeting today will be in 2 parts. First will be the formal business meeting, during which we will elect 2 directors, ratify the selection of Marcum LLP as our independent