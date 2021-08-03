Q2 2021 TransAct Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the TransAct Technologies Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ryan Gardella. Please go ahead, sir.



Ryan Gardella;ICR LLC;Vice President -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to TransAct Technologies' Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close. Joining us from the company are Chairman and CEO, Bart Shuldman; and President and CFO, Steve DeMartino. Today's call will include a discussion of the company's key operating strategies, progress on these initiatives and details on the second quarter financial results. We will then open the call to participants for questions.



As a reminder, this conference call contains statements about future events and expectations, which are forward-looking in nature. Statements on this call may be deemed as forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. For a full list