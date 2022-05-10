Q1 2022 TransAct Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the TransAct Technologies First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ryan Gardella, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Ryan Gardella -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the TransAct Technologies first quarter 2022 earnings call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close.



Joining us from the company is CEO, Bart Shuldman; and President and CFO, Steve DeMartino. Today's call will include a discussion of the Company's key operating strategies, progress on these initiatives and details on our first quarter financial results. We will then open the call to participants for questions.



As a reminder, this conference call contains statements about future events and expectations, which are forward-looking in nature. Statements on this call may be deemed as forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. For a full list of risks inherent to the business and the Company,